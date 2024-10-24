Celestica price target raised to $70 from $68 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Celestica (CLS) to $70 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Celestica reported a solid beat/raise, with 2025 guidance well ahead of consensus and close to its prior Street-high $4.47 EPS. TD Cowen believes the results, guidance, and investor highlights support its thesis that Celestica will be a major beneficiary of increased investments in data center communications equipment. With additional growth opportunities, the firm thinks the guidance could be conservative.

