Celestica Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $368.8 million, or $3.17 per share. This compares with $211.0 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Celestica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $295.4 million or $2.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 62.4% to $4.698 billion from $2.893 billion last year.

Celestica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $368.8 Mln. vs. $211.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.17 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $4.698 Bln vs. $2.893 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.88 To $ 3.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.25 B To $ 5.55 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.30 Full year revenue guidance: $ 20.5 B

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