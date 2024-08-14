Celestica (CLS) Boosts Portfolio: Should You Take the Bait?

Celestica Inc. CLS recently announced the commercial availability of SC6100 – a next-generation, 2U rackmount all-flash storage controller designed to deliver superior performance for the most demanding enterprise application workloads. Powered by two EPYC Embedded 9004 series processors from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, it offers improved energy efficiency for next-generation networking, security and storage applications.



Harnessing the performance and efficiency benefits of the new “Zen 4” core architecture, the SC6100 supports up to 24 dual-port U.2 PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drives with flexible input/output options and hot-swappable components for maximum uptime and reliability. This, in turn, provides a secure, cost-effective and versatile storage solution for enterprises that generate, store and analyze increasing amounts of data and rely on real-time analytics to make strategic decisions.

Key Growth Drivers

Celestia had primarily been a beneficiary of the ongoing generative AI boom, thanks to the solid demand trends for AI/ML compute and networking products from hyperscale customers. In addition to the high-performance 800G family of network switches (which are vital for data centers that power AI applications) and storage solutions like the SC6100 controller and SD6200 platform (which provide efficient and scalable data storage for AI), Celestia offers Photonic Fabric – an optical compute and memory fabric solution capable of supercharging AI infrastructure. This transformational solution provides a foundational technology to advance AI while maintaining scalable, sustainable and profitable business models.



By integrating next-generation networking products with silicon photonics packaging solutions, Celestica aims to optimize supply chain solutions to reduce time to market. The data center switches combined with optical transceivers have the potential to handle and sustain high volumes of both inbound and outbound network traffic and cater to the demand for data center bandwidth for supporting AI/ML and data analytics applications.

Focus on Improved Production Capabilities

With the proliferation of AI-based applications and generative AI tools, business enterprises are being increasingly forced to scale future computing platforms to address the burgeoning AI workloads with low-power, high-bandwidth data transfer. This, in turn, is leading to an exponential growth in I/O bandwidth.



To strengthen its market-leading position of AI-enabled products, Celestia is currently developing more than 100,000 square feet of additional capacity in Thailand. Moreover, it is adding 80,000 square feet of incremental capacity in Malaysia to augment its production capabilities. Celestia is also working with industry leaders to commercialize technologies such as On-Board Optics and Co-Packaged Optics to address the demand for speed and cost-efficiency amid the evolving technology landscape.

Price Performance

Buoyed by solid AI traction, Celestica has gained a stellar 143.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.6%. It has also outperformed its peers like Flex Ltd. FLEX and Jabil Inc. JBL over the same period.



Operating primarily as a behind-the-scenes partner for other electronics businesses, Celestica is among the lesser-known winners of the AI revolution. The Toronto, Canada-based company offers a one-stop shop for the electronics market, from design to manufacturer to supply chain management. With a diverse portfolio of products that form an integral part of AI applications, Celestica’s remarkable transformation in recent years offers a competitive edge across the broader technology market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Celestia for 2024 have moved up from $3.32 to $3.65 over the past 90 days, while the same for 2025 has improved from $3.64 to $3.99. The positive estimate revision depicts optimism about the stock’s growth potential.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CLS Trading Below 50-Day Moving Average

Celestia is currently trading just below the 50-day moving average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

As the company scales up production volumes and costs go down, possible uses for silicon photonics are likely to soar across several industries, including automotive, data center and high-performance computing, telecommunications, medical, aerospace and defense. We believe that Celestia is well poised for sustained growth over the years, backed by its robust infrastructure investments, solid technology know-how and wide industry experience spanning three decades.



The stock delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.2%. It has a VGM Score of A. Celestia currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Riding on a robust earnings surprise history and favorable Zacks Rank, it appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now.

