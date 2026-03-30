Celestica Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CLS

In trading on Monday, shares of Celestica Inc (Symbol: CLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $255.77, changing hands as low as $254.20 per share. Celestica Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.05 per share, with $363.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $256.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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