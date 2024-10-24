Celeste Funds Sells Major Stake in ARN Media

HT&E Ltd (AU:A1N) has released an update.

Celeste Funds Management Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in ARN Media Limited as of October 22, 2024. The fund manager significantly reduced its stake by selling over 4.6 million shares in October, indicating a strategic shift in its investment portfolio. This move may intrigue investors tracking changes in major shareholders of ARN Media.

