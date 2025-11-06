Celanese Posts Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corporation (CE), a chemical and specialty materials company, on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of $1.3 billion or $12.39 per share, compared to a net income of $245 million or $1.03 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.34, compared to $2.41 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $2.42 billion, compared to $2.65 billion last year.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be $0.85 to $1.00.

