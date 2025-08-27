CEL-SCI Corp. Prices Public Offering Of 1.11 Mln Shares At $9.00/shr

(RTTNews) - CEL-SCI Corp. (CVM), a clinical stage cancer immunotherapy company, announced the pricing of a public offering of about 1.11 million shares of its common stock at $9.00 per share.

Total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $10 million.

The offering is expected to close on August 29, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the continued development of Multikine, general corporate purposes, and working capital.

