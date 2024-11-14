CE Brands Inc. Reports Strong Growth and Reduced Losses

CE Brands, Inc. (TSE:CEBI) has released an update.

CE Brands Inc. reported a significant revenue increase of 132% for the first six months of 2024, driven by strong B2B sales and the launch of new products like the Moto 120. The company also managed to reduce its net loss by 60% compared to the previous year, thanks to improved sales and lower operating expenses. These results signal positive momentum for CE Brands as they continue to expand their presence in the wearable market.

