CDW Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - CDW Corp. (CDW), a provider of information technology solutions, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $274.4 million from $271.2 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.15 versus $2.05 last year.

Adjusted net income rose to $370.4 million from $343.7 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.91 versus $2.60 last year.

Operating income jumped to $428.6 million from $420.2 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $6.57 billion from $5.98 billion in the previous year.

Further, the board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per common share, payable on September 10, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 25.

In the pre-market trading, CDW is 8.55% lesser at $140.84 on the Nasdaq.

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