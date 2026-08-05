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CDW Corp. CFO Albert Miralles To Retire In 2027

August 05, 2026 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CDW Corp. (CDW), a provider of information technology solutions and services, on Wednesday said Chief Financial Officer Albert J. Miralles plans to retire in 2027 after serving in the role for about five years.

The company has begun a search for his successor.

CDW said Miralles will remain chief financial officer until a successor is appointed and will then serve in an advisory capacity to help ensure a smooth transition.

CDW shares were down nearly 25% in pre-market trading after closing at $154 on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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