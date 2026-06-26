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CDW

CDW Achieves #96 Analyst Rank, Surpassing VICI Properties

June 26, 2026 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) has taken over the #96 spot from VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of CDW Corp versus VICI Properties Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CDW plotted in blue; VICI plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CDW vs. VICI:

CDW,VICI Relative Performance Chart

CDW is currently trading up about 1.4%, while VICI is up about 1.6% midday Friday.

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Further CDW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CDW
VICI

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