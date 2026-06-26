CDW Achieves #96 Analyst Rank, Surpassing VICI Properties

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) has taken over the #96 spot from VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of CDW Corp versus VICI Properties Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CDW plotted in blue; VICI plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CDW vs. VICI:

CDW is currently trading up about 1.4%, while VICI is up about 1.6% midday Friday.

Favorites »

Further CDW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.