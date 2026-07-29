CDRE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of CDRE's recent stock price of $32.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CDRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDRE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.73 per share, with $48.7599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.36.

In Wednesday trading, Cadre Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 3.1% on the day.

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Further CDRE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.