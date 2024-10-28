News & Insights

CDL Hospitality Trusts Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

October 28, 2024 — 08:16 pm EDT

CDL Hospitality Trusts (SG:J85) has released an update.

CDL Hospitality Trusts reported a mixed performance for the third quarter and nine months ending September 2024, with total revenue showing a slight increase of 2.9% compared to the previous year. While revenue from leased properties in regions like Singapore and the United Kingdom showed growth, other areas like New Zealand and the Maldives saw declines. Managed hotels in Australia and Japan performed well, contributing to the overall revenue growth.

