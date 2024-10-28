CDL Hospitality Trusts Issues New Stapled Securities

CDL Hospitality Trusts (SG:J85) has released an update.

CDL Hospitality Trusts has issued 1,729,728 stapled securities to pay 80% of its base management fees for the third quarter of 2024. The securities were distributed to the managers and trustee-managers of its real estate and business trusts, priced at S$0.9790 per security. This brings the total number of stapled securities in circulation to over 1.25 billion, reflecting the trust’s strategic approach to fee payments.

