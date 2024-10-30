CDC reports 15 new E. coli cases, says public risk ‘very low’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fresh, slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders and other menu items from McDonald’s (MCD) are the likely source of the E. coli outbreak. “More illnesses have been reported but they are from before McDonald’s and Taylor Farms took action to remove onions from food service locations,” the agency said. “Due to the product actions taken by both companies, CDC believes the risk to the public is very low,” ” it added. The number of cases is now 90, with 15 new. There have been 27 hospitalizations, five new, and one death, which is not new.

