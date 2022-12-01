CCS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.40, changing hands as high as $50.94 per share. Century Communities Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CCS's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $86.0674 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.48.
Also see: Ceridian HCM Holding DMA
SPEU Average Annual Return
PCA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.