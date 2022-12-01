CCS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.40, changing hands as high as $50.94 per share. Century Communities Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCS's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $86.0674 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.48.

