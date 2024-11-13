News & Insights

Stocks
CCCS

CCC Intelligent upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

November 13, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $15, up from $14. CCC is a market share leader, positioned to capture value digitizing and automating the property and casualty insurance industry, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is confident in the value proposition of the company’s portfolio of artificial intelligence products and the ramping contribution of Emerging Solutions near-term. It sees an attractive entry point at current share levels. Morgan moved CCC to “Top Pick,” believing the market is “over-correcting” on the company’s narrowing beat cadence.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CCCS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.