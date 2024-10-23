News & Insights

Stocks

C&C Group Plc Strengthens Board with Key Appointments

October 23, 2024 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced updates to its Board Committees, with Feargal O’Rourke joining the Nomination Committee and Sanjay Nakra joining the Audit and ESG Committees. These changes reflect C&C Group’s strategic focus on strengthening its governance as it continues to lead the premium drinks market in the UK and Ireland. The company remains a key player with its diverse portfolio of brands, including Bulmers and Tennent’s, and its strong distribution network.

For further insights into GB:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.