CBRE Group, Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $204 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $11.226 billion from $9.717 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $204 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $11.226 Bln vs. $9.717 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.80 To $ 7.90

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