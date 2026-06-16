CBOE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, CBOE's low point in its 52 week range is $223.54 per share, with $371.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $266.33. The CBOE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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Further CBOE Research:
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