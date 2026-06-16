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CBOE

CBOE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

June 16, 2026 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $274.15, changing hands as low as $265.28 per share. Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Cboe Global Markets Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CBOE's low point in its 52 week range is $223.54 per share, with $371.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $266.33. The CBOE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Further CBOE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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