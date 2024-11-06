Cboe Global downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys downgraded Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $199 price target The firm believes the shares are pricing in high-single-digit to double-digit sales acceleration, but its work shows risks to Cboe’s growth and the valuation multiple. Cboe trades at 22-times Morgan Stanley’s 2026 earnings estimates, a 1-2 times premium to its historical averages and a 7% premium to peers averaging. It see downside risks saying the company’s decelerating growth could drive earnings misses, while a focus on margin stability and openness to acquisitions could lead to multiple contraction.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CBOE:
- Cboe Global Markets reports October trading volume
- Cboe Global Markets price target lowered to $212 from $214 at Deutsche Bank
- Cboe Global Markets price target lowered to $232 from $237 at Oppenheimer
- Cboe Global Markets price target lowered to $230 from $239 at Barclays
- Cboe Global Markets Posts Strong Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.