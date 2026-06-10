CBL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/12/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.625, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of CBL's recent stock price of $50.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when CBL shares open for trading on 6/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CBL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.325 per share, with $50.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.47.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CBL makes up 2.73% of the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CBL).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to CBL — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, CBL & Associates Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CBL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.