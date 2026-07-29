CBIZ Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.60 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $41.94 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CBIZ Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.32 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $682.21 million from $683.50 million last year.

CBIZ Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.60 Mln. vs. $41.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $682.21 Mln vs. $683.50 Mln last year.

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