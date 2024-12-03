News & Insights

CBIZ Appoints New CFO Brad Lakhia

December 03, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

CBIZ ( (CBZ) ) has issued an announcement.

CBIZ, Inc. has appointed Brad Lakhia as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 17, 2025, succeeding the retiring Ware H. Grove. Lakhia, with nearly 30 years of experience, will bring his strong leadership and financial expertise to support CBIZ’s growth. Having previously served as CFO at OPENLANE, Inc. and finance VP at Goodyear, Lakhia is well-prepared to lead the finance team in enhancing CBIZ’s market position.

