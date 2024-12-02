CBI Expands Cryptocurrency Investments for Market Growth

Crypto Blockchain Industries SA (FR:ALCBI) has released an update.
Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) is enhancing its cryptocurrency portfolio by investing in the top 25 cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins and memecoins, to capitalize on the expanding blockchain market. This strategic move aims to provide investors with greater exposure to the sector, building on CBI’s prior blockchain application investments.
