CBB Bancorp Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - CBB Bancorp Inc. (CBBI) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.897 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $4.395 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $18.455 million from $17.129 million last year.

CBB Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.897 Mln. vs. $4.395 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $18.455 Mln vs. $17.129 Mln last year.

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