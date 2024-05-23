CBA Acquires Substantial Stake in Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has become a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited, with a total voting power of 5.01% across 3,411,656 fully paid ordinary shares. This change in shareholding structure is due to CBA and its related bodies corporate having voting power above 20% in Avanteos Investments Limited and Colonial First State Investments Limited, which in turn hold interests in Credit Corp Group. As substantial holders, CBA now has significant influence over Credit Corp Group’s decisions, marking a notable shift in the company’s ownership dynamics.

