Cavco Industries reports Q2 EPS $5.28, consensus $4.76

Reports Q2 revenue $507.46M, consensus $479.79M. CEO Bill Boor said, “Our second quarter results were strong as our plants ramped production in line with order growth. Additionally, our Financial Services segment showed improvement following the previously communicated $4M in claims resulting from Hurricane Beryl early in the period.”

