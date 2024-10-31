News & Insights

Cavco Industries reports Q2 EPS $5.28, consensus $4.76

October 31, 2024 — 04:17 pm EDT

Reports Q2 revenue $507.46M, consensus $479.79M. CEO Bill Boor said, “Our second quarter results were strong as our plants ramped production in line with order growth. Additionally, our Financial Services segment showed improvement following the previously communicated $4M in claims resulting from Hurricane Beryl early in the period.”

