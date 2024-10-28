News & Insights

Cavalier Resources Director Increases Shareholding

October 28, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited has announced a change in the holdings of its director, Daniel Tuffin, who acquired additional fully paid ordinary shares through a non-renounceable rights issue. This strategic move resulted in an increase across various trusts and family accounts, with shares priced at 12 cents each. Investors may find the shift in director interest noteworthy as it reflects confidence in the company’s growth potential.

