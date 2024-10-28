Cavalier Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited has announced a change in the holdings of its director, Daniel Tuffin, who acquired additional fully paid ordinary shares through a non-renounceable rights issue. This strategic move resulted in an increase across various trusts and family accounts, with shares priced at 12 cents each. Investors may find the shift in director interest noteworthy as it reflects confidence in the company’s growth potential.

For further insights into AU:CVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.