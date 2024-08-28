Cava Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $334,246, and 11 were calls, valued at $461,562.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $140.0 for Cava Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cava Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cava Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $7.3 $6.9 $6.9 $126.00 $143.5K 319 209 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $3.7 $3.5 $3.7 $120.00 $58.0K 670 978 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $120.00 $55.4K 670 1.1K CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.9 $36.2 $36.66 $115.00 $54.9K 76 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $3.2 $3.0 $3.0 $120.00 $47.4K 670 656

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cava Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Cava Group With a volume of 699,671, the price of CAVA is up 1.36% at $119.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Cava Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $110.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $120. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $90. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Cava Group with a target price of $110. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Cava Group with a target price of $115. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $117.

