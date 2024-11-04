News & Insights

Cauldron Energy Unveils Promising Uranium Discoveries

November 04, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Cauldron Energy Limited (AU:CXU) has released an update.

Cauldron Energy Limited has reported promising results from its recent drilling activities at the Manyingee South site, part of the Yanrey Uranium Project in Western Australia. The drilling has confirmed a significant uranium deposit, extending over three kilometers in length and over a kilometer in width. This discovery enhances the company’s understanding of the area’s potential, setting the stage for further exploration in the region.

