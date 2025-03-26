Cattle Weakness Continues into Tuesday

Live cattle futures are falling lower on Tuesday, with contracts down 45 cents to $1 at midday The cash market has been quiet to start the week. Last week’s cash movement was up $7-8 to $210 in the South and $212-216 in the North.

Feeder cattle futures are mostly lower, with contracts $1.90 to $2.50 lower and March up a tick. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 79 cents on March 21, with the average price at $286.99. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had 6,191 head for sale, selling up $4-8 wk/wk for steers, and heifers $3 to $12 higher.

Commodity Bulletin:

Tuesday morning’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was higher, as the Chc/Sel widened back out to $20.34. Choice boxes were up $6.93 to $334.03/cwt, with Select 11 cents higher at $313.69. Monday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 119,000 head by USDA. That is 5,000 head above the previous Monday and up 1,826 head from the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $205.425, down $0.475,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $201.500, down $0.650,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $198.050, down $1.000,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $286.625, up $0.025

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $283.350, down $1.900

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $282.525, down $2.325

