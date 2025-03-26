News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Weakness Continues into Tuesday

March 26, 2025 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are falling lower on Tuesday, with contracts down 45 cents to $1 at midday The cash market has been quiet to start the week. Last week’s cash movement was up $7-8 to $210 in the South and $212-216 in the North. 

Feeder cattle futures are mostly lower, with contracts $1.90 to $2.50 lower and March up a tick. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 79 cents on March 21, with the average price at $286.99. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had 6,191 head for sale, selling up $4-8 wk/wk for steers, and heifers $3 to $12 higher.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Tuesday morning’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was higher, as the Chc/Sel widened back out to $20.34. Choice boxes were up $6.93 to $334.03/cwt, with Select 11 cents higher at $313.69. Monday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 119,000 head by USDA. That is 5,000 head above the previous Monday and up 1,826 head from the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $205.425, down $0.475,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $201.500, down $0.650,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $198.050, down $1.000,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $286.625, up $0.025

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $283.350, down $1.900

May 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $282.525, down $2.325

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.