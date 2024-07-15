Cattle Traders Look to New Week

Live cattle rounded out the Friday session with gains of 12 cents to $1.15. Cash cattle trade centered around $188 in the South, with northern trade at $198. Both are well above nearby futures. Feeder cattle posted gains of 82 cents to $2.50 on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 49 cents on July 11 at $261.04.

Commitment of Traders data showed a 1,517 contract reduction to the managed money net long as of last Tuesday to 61,426 contracts in live cattle futures and options. The managed money specs trimmed back their net long in feeders by 1,275 contracts that week to a net long of 2,656 contracts on 7/9.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday PM report. Choice boxes were back up 41 cents to $322.06/cwt, with Select $1.07 lower at $302.31. USDA estimated last week’s FI slaughter at 601,000 head. That is well above the previous holiday week but down 32,391 head below the same week last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $182.375, up $0.125,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $184.075, up $0.575,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $185.475, up $0.425,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $258.650, up $2.500,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $258.100, up $1.750,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $257.550, up $1.450,

