Cattle Slightly Higher at Midday Wednesday

Live cattle futures were 67 cents to $1.20 higher across the nearbys at midday. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online saw no sales on the 1,520 head offered, with just a couple bids of $253. Outside of that, there have been $252-255 bids across the country on Wednesday. Feeder cattle futures are $2.15 to $2.20 gains so far at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.52 on June 29 to $377.40.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $22.39. Choice boxes were down 19 cents at $392.97, with Select $1.10 lower to $370.58. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 214,000 head. That was down 2,000 from the previous week on a 3,000 head revision lower to Monday and 24,022 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $243.100, up $0.675,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $237.825, up $1.175,

Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $237.400, up $1.025,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $366.775, up $2.175

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $364.725, up $2.200

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $361.825, up $2.175

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