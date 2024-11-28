News & Insights

Cattle Rallying as Cash Trade Kicks Off

November 28, 2024 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Live cattle futures are trading with strength on Wednesday with gains of $1 to $1.175. Very light cash sales at $190 has been reported so far. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed half of the 1,300 head listed sold in a range of $189-189.50.

Feeder cattle are extending the gains into Wednesday, up 90 cents to $1.175. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 99 cents at $255.71 on November 25. 

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday morning report. Choice boxes were up another 49 cents to $312.06/cwt, with Select 29 cents higher @ $275.78. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $36.28. USDA estimated the Tuesday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 126,000 head, with the weekly total at 246,000 head. That is 2,000 head above the previous week but down 4,556 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle  are at $188.050, up $1.150,

Feb 25 Live Cattle  are at $188.775, up $1.075,

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $190.725, up $1.175,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $259.175, up $1.075

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $257.650, up $1.175

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $258.400, up $0.900

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

