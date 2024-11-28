Cattle Rallying as Cash Trade Kicks Off

Live cattle futures are trading with strength on Wednesday with gains of $1 to $1.175. Very light cash sales at $190 has been reported so far. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed half of the 1,300 head listed sold in a range of $189-189.50.
Feeder cattle are extending the gains into Wednesday, up 90 cents to $1.175. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 99 cents at $255.71 on November 25.
USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday morning report. Choice boxes were up another 49 cents to $312.06/cwt, with Select 29 cents higher @ $275.78. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $36.28. USDA estimated the Tuesday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 126,000 head, with the weekly total at 246,000 head. That is 2,000 head above the previous week but down 4,556 head from the same week last year.
Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $188.050, up $1.150,
Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $188.775, up $1.075,
Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $190.725, up $1.175,
Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $259.175, up $1.075
Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $257.650, up $1.175
Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $258.400, up $0.900On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
- Are Cattle Prices Heading for Record Highs in 2025?
- Where are Animal Protein Prices Heading as the Offseason for Demand Approaches?
- Where are Animal Proteins Prices Heading in Q3 and Beyond?
- Can the Meats Rally During the Peak Season in 2024?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.