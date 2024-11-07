Cattle Rally on Wednesday

Live cattle futures ended the Wednesday session with contracts up 62 cents to $1.35. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week. Wednesday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 3,044 head offered and bids ranging from $185-187. Feeder cattle futures were $1.15 to 2.20 at the close on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down a penny at $250.72 on November 5.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down $1.62 to $315.59/cwt, with Select $2.04 lower @ $283.20. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $32.39. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, taking the week to date total to 369,000 head. That is even with the previous week and down 4,798 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $185.400, up $0.625,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $186.725, up $0.775,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $187.800, up $0.800,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.700, up $1.550,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $244.025, up $1.675,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $241.750, up $1.250,

