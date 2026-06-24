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Cattle Rally Resuming on Wednesday

June 24, 2026 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are up $1.45 to $1.72 so far on Wednesday. Cash trade has yet to develop this week, as sales came in at $258-260 last week. The Wednesday morning, Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,636 head offered, with bids at $255. Feeders are the leaders, with contracts $4.97 to $6.65 higher at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.44 on June 22 to $373.00. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $21.08. Choice boxes were up 63 cents to $400.94, while Select was $1.20 lower at $379.86. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 216,000 head. That was up 8,000 from the previous week but 12,895 head below the same week last year.

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Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $256.600, up $1.450,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $247.725, up $1.725,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $241.450, up $1.700,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $374.800, up $6.650

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $372.550, up $5.575

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $369.575, up $4.975

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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