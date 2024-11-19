Cattle Rally Continuing on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are continuing to post strength, with contracts up $1.05 to $1.95 at midday. Cash trade came across at mostly $185 across the country last week, down $1 to $3. Action today was mostly compiling showlists.

Feeders continue to be the leaders with most contracts up $2.225 to $2.50. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 31 cents at $252.62 on November 15. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction had 7,710 head for sale on Monday, which exceeds the same week last year and the previous week. Price action was listed as steady for feeders, with calves under 450lbs up $10.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday AM report. Choice boxes were up another $1.23 to $308.51/cwt, with Select 93 cents lower @ $274.52. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $33.99. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 118,000 head. That was 6,000 head above the previous Monday and 9,210 head from the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $186.050, up $1.950,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $187.475, up $1.500,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $188.975, up $1.050,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $254.050, up $2.225

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $251.900, up $2.400

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $251.075, up $2.450

