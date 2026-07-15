Stocks

Cattle Look to Wednesday as Beef Weakness Continues

July 15, 2026 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures faced continued weakness on Tuesday, with contracts down $1.60 to $3.30 at the close. Open interest was up 3,860 contracts, with August down 8,909 contracts. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with a few northern bids of $380 dressed vs. sales of 390-393 last week. Live action last week was $247-248 across the country. Feeder cattle futures were $5.50 to $6.35 lower across most contracts at Tuesday’s close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.10 on July 13 to $370.32. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $9.54. Choice boxes were down $1.66 at $373.95, with Select 76 cents lower to $365.87. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was at 111,000 head, with the week to date total at 216,000 head. That is up 6,000 head from the previous week but 14,541 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.425, down $3.300,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $227.650, down $2.975,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $227.300, down $3.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $348.800, down $5.550,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $344.850, down $5.975,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $340.525, down $6.325,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.