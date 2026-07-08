Stocks

Cattle Look to Midweek Trade Following Tuesday Weakness

July 08, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures posted losses of 10 to 67 cents on the day. Open interest was down just 241 contracts, suggesting a rotation of ownership. Cash was picked up last week at $403 dressed in the north, with live trade at $255-256. Southern trade was $255. Feeder cattle futures were mixed, with August up 15 cents and other contracts down 47 cents to $2.85 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.08 on July 6 to $373.19. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.88. Choice boxes were down 71 cents at $385.77, with Select 2 cents higher to $365.89. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 110,000 head, taking the weekly total to 210,000 head. That was down 4,000 from the previous week and 21,970 head below the same week last year.

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Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.425, down $0.675,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $234.025, down $0.625,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $234.000, down $0.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.650, up $0.150,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $357.400, down $0.475,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $353.775, down $1.025,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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