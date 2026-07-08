Cattle Look to Midweek Trade Following Tuesday Weakness

Live cattle futures posted losses of 10 to 67 cents on the day. Open interest was down just 241 contracts, suggesting a rotation of ownership. Cash was picked up last week at $403 dressed in the north, with live trade at $255-256. Southern trade was $255. Feeder cattle futures were mixed, with August up 15 cents and other contracts down 47 cents to $2.85 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.08 on July 6 to $373.19.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.88. Choice boxes were down 71 cents at $385.77, with Select 2 cents higher to $365.89. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 110,000 head, taking the weekly total to 210,000 head. That was down 4,000 from the previous week and 21,970 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $238.425, down $0.675,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $234.025, down $0.625,

Dec 26 Live Cattle closed at $234.000, down $0.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $360.650, up $0.150,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $357.400, down $0.475,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $353.775, down $1.025,

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