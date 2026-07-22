Cattle Look to Midweek Trade as Beef Tries to Find Footing

Live cattle futures rounded out the Tuesday Session with mixed trade, a contracts were up 15 cents to 10 cents lower. Cash trade has yet to get kicked of this week with Monday compiling showlists. Last week settled in at $238-240 in the north, with Southern trade at $237-238. Feeder cattle futures reverted from the Monday gains, with losses of 25 cents to $2.45. CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $3.49 on July 20 to $356.22. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed sales on 3,066 head at $15-25 lower on feeders, with calves down $20-30 on the week.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the Tuesday PM report. Choice boxes were $3.19 lower at $366,91, with Select down $1.22 to $354.23. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 103,000, with the weekly slaughter at 205,000 head. That is down 11,000 head from the previous week on a revision to Monday and 14,487 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $226.675, up $0.150,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $223.225, down $0.075,

Dec 26 Live Cattle closed at $222.900, down $0.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $349.550, down $2.450,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $344.975, down $1.275,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $339.575, down $0.250,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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