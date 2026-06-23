Cattle Holding onto Monday Gains at Midday

Live cattle futures are trading with 45 to 95 cent gains on Monday. Cash trade was slow last week, sales creeping up to $258-260 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $2.75 to $3.75 gains on Monday, fading back from early session gains. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.62 on June 18 to $368.68.
There were a couple more reported cases of new world screwworm in Texas over the weekend, with 2 in cattle in Edwards county, and 1 in a sheep in Crockett county. The total cases have risen to 15, with 12 currently active.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
USDA Cattle on Feed data from Thursday afternoon showed May placements down 9.7% from a year ago and below estimate calling for a 5.5% drop from a year ago. Marketings were down 11.77% compared to 2025 at 1.551 million head. June 1 on feed inventory was 2.09% larger than the same period last year at 11.682 million head.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $21.67. Choice boxes were up $1.24 to $395.61, while Select was $1.86 higher at $373.94. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week was estimated at 526,000 head. That was up 2,000 from the previous week but 32,476 head below the same week last year.
Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $255.750, up $0.950,
Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $247.100, up $0.475,
Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $240.625, up $0.650,
Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $369.350, up $2.750
Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $368.050, up $3.375
Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $365.475, up $3.725On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Bulls Are in Control of Cattle Prices. USDA Data and the Screwworm Are Fueling the Positive Trend.
- The New World Screwworm Is Still Center Stage for Cattle Prices. Depending on the Day, It’s Either Bullish or Bearish.
- New World Screwworm Case in Texas Rattles Cattle Markets. If Cattle Prices Collapse Further, It May Be the Media’s Fault.
- Bulls Are Losing Their Grip as Cattle Collapses. What to Watch.
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