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Cattle Holding onto Monday Gains at Midday

June 23, 2026 — 01:09 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are trading with 45 to 95 cent gains on Monday. Cash trade was slow last week, sales creeping up to $258-260 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $2.75 to $3.75 gains on Monday, fading back from early session gains. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.62 on June 18 to $368.68. 

There were a couple more reported cases of new world screwworm in Texas over the weekend, with 2 in cattle in Edwards county, and 1 in a sheep in Crockett county. The total cases have risen to 15, with 12 currently active.

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USDA Cattle on Feed data from Thursday afternoon showed May placements down 9.7% from a year ago and below estimate calling for a 5.5% drop from a year ago. Marketings were down 11.77% compared to 2025 at 1.551 million head. June 1 on feed inventory was 2.09% larger than the same period last year at 11.682 million head.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $21.67. Choice boxes were up $1.24 to $395.61, while Select was $1.86 higher at $373.94. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week was estimated at 526,000 head. That was up 2,000 from the previous week but 32,476 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $255.750, up $0.950,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $247.100, up $0.475,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.625, up $0.650,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $369.350, up $2.750

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $368.050, up $3.375

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $365.475, up $3.725

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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