Cattle Hit Hard by Bears on Thursday

Live cattle futures are trading sharply lower at midday on Thursday, with a number of contract months down $3 per cwt or more. They posted $1.30 to $2.82 losses on Wednesday. Open interest was down 3,922 contracts, suggesting additional long liquidation. Cash trade started to pick up, with a few light northern sales of $378-380 dressed and live action reported at $235-240 by USDA. Feeder cattle futures were mostly down 47 cents to $2.80 on Wednesday, with August settling in the plus column. They are trading more than $5 lower at midday today after the USTR exempted Brazilian beef from a new 25% tariff proposal. Open interest was down 1,499 contracts across the board. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.25 on July 14 to $369.07.

Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 7,973 MT for the week ending on 7/9. That was the 4th lowest total for the calendar year. Shipments were tallied at 10,354 MT, which was a calendar year low.

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices are quoted lower in the Thursday AM report. Choice boxes are down $1.94 at $369.34, with Select $1.22 lower to $357.96. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was at 108,000 head, with the week to date total at 324,000 head. That is up 6,000 head from the previous week but 20,855 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $226.900, down $3.225,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $223.075, down $2.925,

Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $222.875, down $2.675,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $345.475, down $4.475

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $339.700, down $4.675

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $333.450, down $5.400

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