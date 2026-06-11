Cattle Gains Hold on Wednesday

Live cattle futures posted gains on Wednesday, with contracts up 42 cents to $2.07 on the day. There were no deliveries issued against June futures on Wednesday. Cash trade saw some light $402 dressed trade in the north yet, though it has yet to see much volume this week. Feeder cattle futures were mostly 15 to 82 cents higher at the Wednesday close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 14 cents on June 9 to $368.06.

Mexico suspended imports of cattle from the US late on Tuesday due to the recent rise in screwworm cases. US exports to Mexico totaled just 11,110 head in 2025.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $17.58. Choice boxes were up 38 cents to $393.28, while Select was $1.23 lower at $375.70. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Wednesday was estimated at 105,000 head, with the weekly total at 316,000 head. That is down 4,000 from the previous week and 24,480 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $250.100, up $2.075,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $241.500, up $1.800,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $233.700, up $1.575,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $354.375, up $0.225,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $351.375, up $0.675,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $347.725, up $0.825,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.