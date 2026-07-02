Cattle Falling on Thursday, with Wholesale Beef Weakness

Live cattle futures closed are falling $1.45 to $2 so far on Thursday. There were a few cash sales of $403 dressed in the north this week, with live trade at $255-256. Southern trade has started at $255. Feeder cattle futures are $1.585 to $1.70 lower across the nearbys so far on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 41 cents on June 30 to $376.99. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend.

Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 126,062 MT for the week ending on 6/25, a calendar year high. Shipments were tallied at 128,967 MT, which was a 2026 high. There was 111,164 MT in late reporting for sales and shipments.

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.45. Choice boxes were down $3.61 at $387.65, with Select 49 cents lower to $369.20. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 324,000 head. That was down steady with the previous week and 34,718 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $239.825, down $2.000,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $235.225, down $1.500,

Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $235.100, down $1.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $362.450, down $1.700

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $360.625, down $1.550

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $357.650, down $1.650

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