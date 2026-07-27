Cattle Falling Back on Border Reopening News

Live cattle futures are down $2.10 to $5.05 at midday. Cash trade was picked up at $230-231 across the country last week. Feeder cattle futures are collapsing on Monday with losses of $7.75 to the $10.75 limit. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.07 on July 23 to $349.65.

Late on Friday the USDA stated they plan to resume imports of Mexican cattle in by August 23 at the Douglas, AZ port of entry and two additional ports in NM at a later time.

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Cattle on Feed data report showed placements in June down 2.91% from last year at 1.399 million head. Marketings were seen 2.69% lower yr/yr to 1.661 million head. July 1 on feed data was up 2.21% vs. 2025 at 11.37 million head. A breakdown between steers and heifers showed 4.25 million heifers on feed, which is 37.38% of the total and the lowest ratio for July since 2018. Bi-annual Cattle inventory data showed 28.45 million beef cows down 0.7% yr/yr, with replacement beef heifers up 2.9% to 3.6 million head. The 2026 calf crop was down 1.5% from 2025 at 32.5 million head.

Cold Storage data from USDA indicated beef stocks tightening 3.43% from the end of May at 389.23 million lbs for June 30. That was down 2.76% from a year ago.

The Friday Commitment of Traders report showed managed money slashing 20,961 contracts from their net long in live cattle futures and options to 75,363 contracts as of Tuesday. In feeder cattle futures and options spec funds were busy cutting back another 1,975 contracts from the net long as of July 21 to 7,905 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday morning report. Choice boxes were up $1.72 at $362.96, with Select a quarter lower to $346.46. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week was 528,000 head. That was up 3,000 head from the previous week and 15,766 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $224.975, down $2.100,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $218.600, down $3.900,

Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $217.225, down $5.050,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $337.575, down $7.750

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $331.300, down $10.150

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $325.250, down $10.750

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.