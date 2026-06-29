Cattle Faces Monday Weakness

Live cattle were down a nickel in soon to expire (Tuesday) June, with other contracts falling $1.22 to $2.25. Cash trade was quiet to on Monday with last week at northern sales of $260 live and $408-410 dressed, with a few sales at $258 in the South. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.60 to $2.37 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 50 cents on June 26 to $380.39.
The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 34% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 5 points to 291.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $17.26. Choice boxes were up 41 cents at $391.44, with Select $2.60 higher to $374.18. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 107,000 head. That was up 1,000 from the previous Monday but 9,911 head below the same Monday last year.
Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $257.400, down $0.050,
Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $243.575, down $2.250,
Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $237.375, down $1.825,
Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $367.475, down $2.375,
Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $365.750, down $1.925,
Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.925, down $1.675,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Dangerous Heat and Screwworm Cases Mean Cattle Prices Are Still Bullish. Hog Prices Need a Kick Higher.
- How will Screwworm Impact Cattle Prices?
- Bulls Are in Control of Cattle Prices. USDA Data and the Screwworm Are Fueling the Positive Trend.
- The New World Screwworm Is Still Center Stage for Cattle Prices. Depending on the Day, It’s Either Bullish or Bearish.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.