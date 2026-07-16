Cattle Extends Losses on Thursday

Live cattle futures rounded out the Thursday session with contracts down $2.35 to $3.05. Cash trade started to pick up, with a few light northern sales of $378-380 dressed and live action reported at $238-240 by USDA, with Southern trade at $237-238. Feeder cattle futures fell $3.35 to $4.40 at the Thursday close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.55 on July 15 to $365.52.
Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 7,973 MT for the week ending on 7/9. That was the 4th lowest total for the calendar year. Shipments were tallied at 10,354 MT, which was a calendar year low.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices are quoted lower in the Thursday PM report. Choice boxes were down $2.90 at $369.34, with Select $3.49 lower to $355.69. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was at 109,000 head, with the week to date total at 433,000 head. That is up 3,000 head from the previous week but 29,283 head below the same week last year.
Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $227.075, down $3.050,
Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $223.275, down $2.725,
Dec 26 Live Cattle closed at $223.200, down $2.350,
Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $346.600, down $3.350,
Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $340.350, down $4.025,
Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $334.450, down $4.400,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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