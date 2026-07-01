Cattle Extending Losses to Tuesday

Live cattle futures are trading with 75 cent to $1.30 losses across most contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade was quiet on Monday with last week at northern sales of $260 live and $408-410 dressed, with a few sales at $258 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are down $3.37 to $3.45 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 48 cents on June 26 to $379.92.
The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 34% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 5 points to 291.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The updated APHIS tally on New World Screwworm cases in the US shows 29 cases as of June 30, with 21 active cases.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.63. Choice boxes were up $3.54 at $394.98, with Select $1.17 higher to $375.35. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 107,000 head. That was up 1,000 from the previous Monday but 9,911 head below the same Monday last year.
Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $258.150, up $0.750,
Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $242.300, down $1.275,
Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $236.275, down $1.100,
Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $364.100, down $3.375
Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $362.325, down $3.425
Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $359.475, down $3.450On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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