Cattle Extending Losses to Tuesday

Live cattle futures are trading with 75 cent to $1.30 losses across most contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade was quiet on Monday with last week at northern sales of $260 live and $408-410 dressed, with a few sales at $258 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are down $3.37 to $3.45 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 48 cents on June 26 to $379.92.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 34% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 5 points to 291.

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The updated APHIS tally on New World Screwworm cases in the US shows 29 cases as of June 30, with 21 active cases.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.63. Choice boxes were up $3.54 at $394.98, with Select $1.17 higher to $375.35. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 107,000 head. That was up 1,000 from the previous Monday but 9,911 head below the same Monday last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $258.150, up $0.750,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $242.300, down $1.275,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $236.275, down $1.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $364.100, down $3.375

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $362.325, down $3.425

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $359.475, down $3.450

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