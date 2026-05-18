CATHETER Precision Soars On Q1 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK), a medical device and technology company, on Monday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting 200% revenue growth, and provided an update on its recent acquisition.

Following the news, Catheter Precision shares are up over 9.23% at $0.83.

Company Profile

Catheter Precision designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for cardiac electrophysiology.

The company's lead product is VIVO (View into Ventricular Onset System), a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localising the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures, and LockeT, a suture retention device designed to assist in wound closure following percutaneous venous procedures.

First Quarter results and Flyte Segment Updates

Net loss narrowed to $1.7 million, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year.

Revenue jumped to $0.432 million from $0.143 million in the year-ago period, driven by strong performance in both the company's core medical device segment and its newly acquired aviation platform.

Recently, Catheter Precision completed the acquisition of Fly Flyte, Inc., a technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility Company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets.

The Flyte Segment fleet grew from 1 aircraft at acquisition to 3, with 2 additional jets expected by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

The firm also noted the newly acquired segment generated $0.20 million in the 22 days since its acquisition operations in March.

VTAK has traded between $0.76 and $15.77 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $0.76.

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